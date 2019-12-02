A Stafford County man was killed Saturday when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree, police said.
Jamison Lane Clark, 18, a first-year cadet at Virginia Military Institute, was pronounced dead at the scene in the Hartwood area of Stafford. A 20-year-old passenger in the 2004 Chevrolet Suburban suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said the single-vehicle accident took place about 1:51 a.m. Saturday in the area of Sanford Drive and Paul Lane.
The county’s Traffic Safety Unit determined the vehicle went out of control just south of Paul Lane, left the road and crashed sideways into a tree. The driver’s side of the vehicle absorbed the impact.
It is not clear what led to the crash. Vicinanzo said the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Clark attended Colonial Forge High School before finishing high school in Germany. A memorial service in Lexington, visitation at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service and a funeral mass in Triangle are scheduled between Dec. 13 and 16, according to Facebook posts by his family.
—Keith Epps
