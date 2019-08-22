Stafford authorities say a crash at the intersection of Layhill Rd. and U.S. 1 closed three of four lanes on the highway in the southern part of the county.
According to county officials, a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on Route 1 when it ran off the road and struck several trees. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver was taken to Mary Washington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say about 100 gallons of fuel spilled in the crash, and it could take until 9 p.m. to clean up the wreck and clear the road.
[UPDATE] As of 5:30 p.m., Stafford officials said Route 1 had one lane open in each direction.