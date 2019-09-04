Traffic fatalities in Virginia total 510 as of Sept. 1, compared to 520 on this date in 2018.
Over the Labor Day weekend 11 traffic deaths occurred.
“Despite our enforcement and outreach efforts in advance of the Labor Day weekend, Virginia still had 11 men and women killed in traffic crashes on our highways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent in a statement. “Speed and alcohol were common factors in many of the holiday fatal crashes, which pushed us over 500 traffic deaths for the year so far.
“At what point have Virginians had enough of men, women, teens and children dying on our highways?” the statement continues. “All we ask is for Virginians to make responsible driving practices and habits an every-day priority. Please make that commitment today, so we can save more lives than lose them in these final months of 2019.”
During the 2019 four-day holiday statistical counting period, 11 men and women were killed in nine traffic crashes across the Commonwealth, in the counties of Albemarle, Franklin, Goochland, Prince George, Prince William, Richmond, Spotsylvania and Wise.
State police investigated a total 684 traffic crashes during the holiday weekend.
Motorcycles were involved in three of the nine fatal traffic crashes. Two fatal crashes in Prince William County involved motorcycles, with one claiming the lives of the motorcycle’s operator and passenger. A Franklin County crash also involved a motorcycle, with the operator and passenger being killed in the crash.
Both state police and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) provide extensive training for motorcycle enthusiasts. Information on DMV’s Virginia Rider Training Program Courses is available at https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/drivers/#m_course.asp.
The Virginia State Police participated in two annual, traffic-safety enforcement programs over the 2019 Labor Day weekend: Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE) and Checkpoint Strikeforce. Operation CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in the program began Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 12:01 a.m., and concluded at midnight Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
Efforts of state troopers to enforce traffic safety during the 2019 statistical counting period concluded with the following results:
• 7,279 speeders stopped
• 2,283 reckless drivers stopped
• 76 drivers for DUI/DUID arrested
• 723 seat belt violations cited
• 2,148 disabled/stranded motorists assisted
