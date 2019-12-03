An Amissville man died Monday morning after losing control of his car and hitting a tree just off the roadway, possibly because of a medical emergency, Virginia State Police said in a statement.
Just before 8 a.m. where State Routes 1066 and 1068 meet, a 2012 Toyota Camry was driving north on Rt. 1066. While attempting a left turn onto Rt. 1068 the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.
The driver of the Toyota, Robert A. Mello, 77, of Amissville was transported to Fauquier Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Mello's remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiners in Manassas for autopsy. Mello was wearing a seat-belt.
A passenger in the Toyota, an 82-year-old man, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Fauquier Hospital. He was also wearing a seat-belt.
State Trooper B. Coleman continues to investigate the crash. The VSP statement said a medical emergency is being considered as a factor.
