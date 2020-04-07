An 84-year-old Culpeper man has died after a Sunday morning crash in Orange County, according to Virginia State Police.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 6 a.m. on State Route 692 (Saint Just Road) near Dowdy Lane, police stated in a news release. A 1988 GMC pickup was traveling east on Saint Just Road when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a tree, police said. 

The driver of the GMC, William A. Brill, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to VCU Medical Center in Richmond. Brill later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation. 

The Virginia State Police was assisted by the Mine Run Fire Department and Orange County EMS. 

