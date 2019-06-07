A Culpeper County man is accused of shooting his gun at an occupied vehicle in an alleged road rage incident Wednesday afternoon in the New Baltimore area of Fauquier County.
Deputies responded to the area of southbound U.S. Route 29 and Snow Hill Drive for reports of a driver of a black Audi firing gunshots at a van, sparking a chain reaction traffic crash, according to a news release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
At 3:14 p.m. on June 5, a lookout was dispatched for the Audi A6 being driven by a bearded white male with a handgun. The license plate number on the vehicle returned to a Jeffersonton address in the alleged incident involving response by FCSO, Virginia State Police, Warrenton Police and the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.
As authorities searched for the Audi, deputies located the purported victim and witnesses on U.S. Route 29 near Snow Hill, just north of Warrenton. They described the Audi cutting off the victim, the driver of the van, in traffic, and said the victim then “expressed a gesture” and tried to take a picture, with a passenger, of the Audi.
That’s when the Audi driver allegedly fired his gun at the victim, according to the news release. At this point, the driver of the van continued to follow the Audi until reaching the Snow Hill Drive intersection when the Audi reportedly slammed on the brakes. The van struck then struck the back of the Audi and a Penske truck struck the rear of the van.
The van driver and driver of the Penske truck pulled over on the side of the highway while the Audi continued south toward Warrenton and Culpeper County.
Hearing the lookout, Culpeper Sheriff's Deputy Scott Yeiser and Virginia State Police Trooper Ewing responded to the registered address of the Audi driver in the 5000 block of Ridge View Court to attempt to make contact with the owner of the Audi, listed as Damian Patrick Busicchia, according to a news release from the CCSO.
The vehicle was not at the home when they arrived, but they quickly got information about the vehicle's location near the Jeffersonton Post Office. Yeiser and Ewing conducted a "high risk" traffic stop, according to the Culpeper County Sheriff, around 3:42 p.m. on Wednesday on Springs Road in the area, taking 39-year-old Busicchia, of Jeffersonton, into custody.
He was charged with shooting a firearm from a vehicle to endanger persons, brandishing a firearm, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm and hit and run. Busicchia is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond. There were no injuries reported.
“Incidents like this can quickly spiral out of control. It’s fortunate that no one was injured. Great team work once again with Fauquier Sheriff units,” said Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins, in a statement.
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office posted dash cam video of the traffic stop on its Facebook page. It shows the Audi arriving in front of a house and stopping near a parked police car, exiting the Audi with his hands up, approaching police backwards and being handcuffed.