Police have arrested a Culpeper man who had been sought in last Thursday’s shooting at the Culpeper Walmart on James Madison Highway.
Michael Beach, 30, of Culpeper is in custody, the Culpeper Police Department announced Tuesday evening.
Beach was wanted for one count of felony aggravated malicious wounding, one count of felony possession of a firearm after being a convicted felon, three counts of felony shooting a missile at a car, and one count of felony shooting with Intent to maim, public information officer J.C. Cole said.
After a person was shot at the Walmart on Dec. 5, several suspects fled the scene, Culpeper police have said.
At 12:25 a.m. Dec. 5, police received multiple calls that a shooting had just occurred at the store on U.S. 15. Before officers could reach the store, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
A 30-year-old person with gunshot wounds was treated at Novant-UVA Culpeper Medical Center, then transported to the UVA Health System University Hospital in Charlottesville. Their injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.
Police found a vehicle involved in the incident at the hospital, and interviewed witnesses there and at the Walmart.
