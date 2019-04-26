A Culpeper man who had been living in Richmond is facing charges in a bizarre cyberstalking case involving the alleged transmission of nude photos of a former girlfriend, the daughter of a Baptist minister.
Satyasurya Sahas Thumma, 23, is accused in a federal criminal complaint unsealed on Thursday of stalking, wire fraud, identity fraud, aggravated identity theft and fraud-related activity in connection with computers.
According to a 22-page affidavit from an FBI agent, Thumma and a woman started a relationship in August through Tinder. The woman lives in Virginia, but returned to college in California at the end of the summer. The relationship continued through the use of Instagram and FaceTime.
The woman sent Thumma 15 nude photos of herself and the relationship continued until November, when the woman broke it off. Thumma "did not take the breakup well and threatened to post the photographs online and send them to [the woman's] father, who is a Baptist minister," the affidavit says.
When the woman returned home from college in November, she met with Thumma twice at his request to talk, once at a Tropical Smoothie in Richmond, the agent said.
"During this meeting, Thumma told [the woman] he could help her remove the photos of herself if she spent two weeks with him as a show of kindness for wasting his time in their prior relationship," according to the affidavit.
The second meeting occurred at Thumma's apartment on West Marshall Street. She was allegedly shown Thumma's Apple computer and was allowed to search a website for the nude photos. The search turned up none of the photos and she immediately left the apartment, according to the affidavit.
However, the FBI agent said the woman noted that the website she viewed had ended in ".onion," rather than ".com" or ".org," indicating it was on the "Tor" network. The Tor network makes it more difficult to trace Internet activity to a user.
Someone used other services to hide their telephone number in order to send the woman messages.
On Dec. 26, she was sent an email from "GhostFlex@protonmail.com" that contained two nude photos of her. From December to February, she received more messages from "GhostFlex@protonmail.com" and some from "hesh@ctemplar.com."
"Hesh@ctemplar" demanded $25,000 and that payment should be made via Bitcoins. CTemplar is another secure email service similar to ProtonMail, the FBI said.
On Feb. 16, the woman discovered that her Twitter account had been compromised.
The affidavit said that internet provider records indicated that the Twitter account was being accessed Feb. 16 by someone in the vicinity of Thumma's apartment, at 1414 W. Marshall St., and that the email address for the woman's account had been changed to "hesh@ctamplar.com."
That same day, 10 messages containing nude photos were sent from her Twitter account to various friends associated with the account, according to the affidavit.
The FBI said available records indicated that at least some of the messages originated from the area of Thumma's apartment.
Law enforcement officials used other authorized means that indicated some of the communications were originating from someone who had access to Thumma's apartment or Internet connection.
At 2:55 a.m. March 27, the woman and her mother were sent text messages that contained a photograph of Thumma appearing to be in a hospital bed wearing a patient gown with red marks that appeared to be blood.
The FBI agent believe the messages were a threat to cause harm to the woman and her mother.
The agent reported that five hours before those messages were sent, at 9:30 p.m. March 26, officers with the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department responded to the scene of an accident in the 900 block of West Cary Street. Thumma was in the driver's seat of a 2013 Nissan Sentra.
Evidence indicated he was intoxicated and had struck three parked cars, hitting one so hard it was knocked onto the sidewalk, the FBI agent said. He was taken VCU Medical Center for treatment.
Richmond General District Court records show that Thumma is facing a driving under the influence charge stemming from the March 26 accident. He was to appear in Richmond General District Court on Wednesday, the day he was arrested on the federal charges.
He appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge Thursday, was appointed a lawyer from the federal public defender's office and is to appear in court again May 2.