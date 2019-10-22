A former King George resident has been charged with molesting at least four teenage boys in the county dating back as far as 1992, court records show.
The boys were all between the ages of 14 and 17 at the times of their attacks, Commonwealth's Attorney Keri Gusmann said.
Michael Wayne Stephens, 53, of Jeffersonton in Culpeper County, is charged in King George with 26 felony offenses, including multiple counts of forcible sodomy and indecent liberties with a child. Most of the alleged offenses occurred between 1999 and 2008.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Kecia Wharton said Stephens was initially arrested Sept. 9 on eight charges involving one victim. A preliminary hearing on those charges was held Monday in King George Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and were certified to circuit court for a trial.
Wharton said that following Stephens' arrest on the initial charges, several more young men have come forward and alleged multiple sexual assaults by Stephens. Wharton said most of the victims don't know each other and live in other states.
Stephens was directly indicted by a King George grand jury earlier this month on 18 new charges. He was arrested on those charges Monday, the same day as his preliminary hearing.
A trial date for Stephens will be set on Jan. 9, court records show.
Police said Stephens was the focus of child molestation investigations in King George in 2009 and in Culpeper in 2018. After the 2018 investigation ended, apparently without charges, an adult came forward and disclosed sexual assaults he had endured as a teenager, Wharton said. The victim had never told anyone about the molestation before.
Stephens was arrested at his home in September and has been in custody since. Anyone with information about Stephens is asked to call the King George Sheriff's Office at 540/775-2049.
