A Culpeper man has been charged with felony distribution and possession of drugs.
William Poloma-Ocona, 34, was arrested Saturday following execution of a search warrant at his home on 4th Street in the town of Culpeper, according to a news release from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.
The CCSO Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team conducted an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine from the location, leading to Saturday’s search, with assistance from the Culpeper Police Department Street Crime Unit.
Poloma-Ocona was charged with three felony counts of dealing meth – according to court records allegedly on July 10, July 12 and on July 17 – and a felony count of possession of the drug.
According to Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins, the suspect was previously arrested in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requested that Poloma-Ocona be detained, the sheriff stated. He is being held without bond eligibility in the local jail.