A Culpeper man faces greater than three life terms in prison after pleading guilty Monday in a 2016 murder in Manassas in which two other Culpeper residents were charged.
Marquan Antonio Brown, 28, also pleaded guilty in Prince William Circuit Court to statutory burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, robbery and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony in the May 12, 2016 shooting death of 43-year-old Jason Mannion.
Brown forced entry into Mannion’s home on Hensley Road in Manassas, intending to rob him with another suspect, Jhaire Nathanial Montgomery, also of Culpeper. A third suspect, Rhebekah Alexis Patterson, of Culpeper, drove the duo to the residence.
Brown fatally shot Mannion while attempting to rob him of money, according to a news release from Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth. Brown will be sentenced at 1 p.m. on May 1 and faces up to three life terms in prison plus 15 years, according to the release.
“The guilty plea in this case is a product of the steps I have implemented to focus the commonwealth attorney’s office toward prosecuting violent crimes with efficiency and integrity,” said Ashworth, elected top prosecutor in November.
All three of the Culpeper suspects knew each other, according to police. Montgomery, 22, is slated to appear in Prince William County Circuit Court on related charges Feb. 18, according to online court records. Patterson, 32, is due in court Feb. 26.
