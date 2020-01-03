Bar and grill

Red Zone Bar & Grill in Warrenton

 WARRENTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

A 25-year-old Culpeper man was stabbed early on New Year’s Day outside of Red Zone Bar and Grill on West Lee Highway in Warrenton.

The Warrenton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for the stabbing that occurred around 1 a.m., according to a news release.

The victim was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Anyone with information about the incident and/or the identity of the suspect, regardless of descriptive qualities, is encouraged to call Warrenton PD Detective Gemmell at 540/347-1107 ext. 245 or mgemmell@warrentonva.gov

