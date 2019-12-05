A person was shot at the Culpeper Walmart early Thursday, after which several suspects fled the scene, the Culpeper Police Department said in a statement late Thursday.
Police are seeking a suspect, 30-year-old Michael Beach of Culpeper.
At 12:25 a.m. Dec. 5, police received multiple calls that a shooting had just occurred at the Walmart. Before officers could reach the store, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.
A 30-year-old person with gunshot wounds was treated at Novant–U.Va. Culpeper Medical Center, then transported to the U.Va. Health System University Hospital in Charlottesville. The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.
Police found a vehicle involved in the incident at the hospital, and interviewed witnesses there and at the Walmart.
Police obtained arrest warrants one count of felony aggravated malicious wounding, one count of felony possession of a firearm after being a convicted felon, three counts of felony shooting a missile at a car, and one count felony shooting with intent to maim, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or can provide more information is asked to contact Detective Curtis Pittman at 540/829-5508.
Tips also may be emailed to tips@culpeperva.gov. To make a tip anonymously, call Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.