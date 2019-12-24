Early on Christmas Eve, a man entered a South Main Street business, displayed a firearm, robbed the place and left with cash, Culpeper police reported Tuesday.
No one was injured during the armed robbery about 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Main, police said.
The Police Department asks the public’s help in identifying a man depicted in a security-camera photo on the agency’s Facebook page. Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Culpeper County E-911 Center at 540/727-7900.
People who may have witnessed the robbery or can provide more details are asked to call Detective A. Caruso at 540/829-5528.
Tips can also be submitted at tips@culpeperva.gov or anonymously by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300.
