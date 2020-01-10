Culpeper County Public Schools bus No. 88 slid into a ditch Thursday around 3:45 p.m. when its driver tried to avoid a pothole and hit a patch of ice.
The incident occurred at Edwards Shop Road and Fields Mills Road, in Stevensburg, according to the school division’s administration. Six students were on board when the bus left the road.
There were no injuries.
Several inches of snow on Tuesday left roads snow and ice covered with remnants still remaining days later on the county’s many back roads.
Temperatures are expected to reach into the 60s this weekend in Culpeper County.
