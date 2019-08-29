Tuesday evening a local student who saw something, said something, thwarting a potential shooting incident at Culpeper County High School.
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office reported no immediate threat remained Wednesday morning after a 14-year-old male student, on the social media platform Snapchat, reportedly threatened “to shoot people” at Culpeper County High School.
The alleged juvenile offender was charged late Wednesday with making threats by writing or electronic message to kill or do bodily harm on school property—a Class 6 felony—and is detained at the Blue Ridge Detention Center in Charlottesville.
Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joe Curtis, the school resource supervisor, said Wednesday that the online post was made Tuesday afternoon. He said another Culpeper High student who saw the post later told their parents. The parents then called the sheriff’s office near midnight.
Curtis said the same 14-year-old who reportedly made the online threat also made a similar verbal threat to another student in person at school on Tuesday. The verbal threat was not initially reported to the sheriff’s office, he said.
Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office had an increased presence at the high school “to help set minds at ease,” Curtis said.
“The best we can say is the investigation is continuing,” he said.
Curtis said the sheriff’s office was investigating the incident as it would any other of its nature. “We will be making steps to improve our process and to ensure that all of the students and staff are safe,” he said.
Curtis stressed how “absolutely important” it is for students who see or hear something in school that’s not right—to say something about it to an adult.
The lieutenant said the sheriff’s office has in-depth plans in place for dealing with an actual active shooter situation. The local department, as well as Culpeper Police, regularly hold training drills in area schools.
Culpeper County Public Schools issued a statement about the incident at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. It stated school officials were “alerted to a possible threat early this morning and has worked with Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office to evaluate the threat.”
Both agencies subsequently determined there is no immediate threat to the school, the school system said.
“CCPS takes all threats seriously and encourages all parents, students, and community members to report any possible issues of concern. It is imperative that any suspicious or threatening behavior or comments are reported to school and law enforcement officials so that they can be investigated and resolved as quickly as possible,” the school division statement reads.
The school division would not comment on the enrollment status of the student who reportedly made the threat, saying it was a student matter protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
Culpeper County High has an armed security guard on site—retired Fairfax Police officer Doug Meyer. Eastern View High School added an armed officer last academic year following a unanimous vote by the school board to allow armed civilian officers to work in local schools.
The school board’s decision came a week after the May 2018 school shooting in Sante Fe, Texas, that left 10 people dead. The local sheriff’s office provides training and the weapons.
Culpeper County Principal Daniel Soderholm told the Star–Exponent on the first day of school, Aug. 12, that the high school is fortunate to have Meyer on site.
“He increases that level of safety. To have someone with that expertise, to add that extra level of security to our school says a lot about the commitment that our school board has and our community has to providing a safe environment for our students,” said the principal, who has two of his own children attending the school this year. “Not just physically safe, but when you aren’t worrying about those things it gives you an opportunity to be emotionally and intellectually safe. Now, we can focus on coming to school.”
