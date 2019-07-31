A Culpeper teenager has been charged with several felonies following a reported shooting Monday night at Red Roof Inn.
Around 6:40 p.m. on July 29, Culpeper County E911 received a call about the incident in the 800 block of Willis Lane in the town of Culpeper. Upon arrival at the Red Roof Inn, officers made contact with an injured 18-year-old male victim who had been shot, according to a news release Tuesday from the Culpeper Police Department.
The victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
The suspect fled the scene after the shooting, according to the release, but was quickly located by officers in the immediate area. The suspect was transported to the local hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police declined to release further details about the nature of the alleged shooter’s injuries.
Following an investigation, Mason Repass, 18, of Culpeper was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in the commission of a felony, shooting in an occupied dwelling and a misdemeanor count of reckless handling of a firearm.
Police said the two 18-years-olds were acquaintances and were in a hotel room when they got into a fight that led to the shooting. A search warrant was executed on the hotel room, resulting in evidence being recovered, according to the release.
Repass is being held in the local jail without bond eligibility. He is due in General District Court Wednesday morning.
The PD thanked the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in the investigation.
“I also want to thank the citizens who called in with information that ultimately helped us locate the suspect,” said Police Chief Chris Jenkins.
The shooting remains an active investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact Detective John Barone at 540/829-5530. Tips can also be left at tips@culpeperva.gov or anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300.