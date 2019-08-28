The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office reported no immediate threat Wednesday morning after a local student, on social media, reportedly threatened to shoot people at Culpeper County High School.
The Sheriff’s Office announced the apparent thwarted attempt in its own Facebook post about 8:30 a.m.
“Our investigation identified the sender of the threats as a 14-year-old male CCHS student. It has been confirmed that there is no immediate threat,” the sheriff’s office post stated. “As always, we appreciate the diligence of those reporting suspicious or concerning activities so they may be investigated and resolved quickly.”
Culpeper County High now has an armed security guard on site—retired Fairfax Police officer Doug Meyer. Eastern View High School added an armed officer last academic year following a unanimous vote by the school board to allow armed civilian officers to work in local schools.
The school board’s decision came a week after the May 2018 school shooting in Sante Fe, Texas, that left 10 people dead. The local sheriff’s office provides training and the weapons.
Culpeper County Principal Daniel Soderholm told the Star–Exponent on the first day of school, Aug. 12, that the high school is lucky to have Meyer on site.
“He increases that level of safety. To have someone with that expertise, to add that extra level of security to our school says a lot about the commitment that our school board has and our community has to providing a safe environment for our students,” said the principal, who has two of his own children attending CCHS this year. “Not just physically safe, but when you aren’t worrying about those things it gives you an opportunity to be emotionally and intellectually safe. Now, we can focus on coming to school.”