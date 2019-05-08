A man who has been wanted for a homicide in Washington, D.C., since July of last year was apprehended Tuesday at a home in Westmoreland County, police said.
Marcus Whitaker, 28, is charged in D.C. with murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Westmoreland Sheriff C.O. Balderson said about 30 law enforcement officers went to a home in the 1400 block of Nomini Grove Road after receiving information from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Whitaker and a resident of the home, Tarry Jeron "TJ" Wilson, were both taken into custody without incident. Wilson was not a target of the initial raid, but police obtained a search warrant for the home after seeing drugs while apprehending Whitaker, Balderson said.
Wilson was charged with possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute. Balderson said 2 grams of cocaine, 8 ounces of marijuana, two firearms and $2,787 in cash were seized in the second raid.
Whitaker had been wanted since the July 27, 2018, slaying of 22-year-old David Hart in Southeast D.C. Balderson said he does not know how long Whitaker had been in Westmoreland, but federal authorities contacted the Sheriff's Office a few days before the raid.
Two area task forces, including members of the Caroline, King George and Westmoreland sheriff's offices, participated in the raids, along with Virginia State Police, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and federal marshals.
Balderson said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.