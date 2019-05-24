A Coke machine with a picture of the late NASCAR legend, Dale Earnhardt Sr., on it has been stolen from the Winston Store along U.S. 522 South in Culpeper County.
The Sheriff's Office issued a request for assistance from the public in the case in the larceny reported May 21, according to a CCSO Facebook page post on Friday. The sheriff's office asked Facebook users to share the photos and post.
To report information in the case, contact Detective Marshall Keene at 540/937-0016, or anonymously to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300.
Considered one of the best NASCAR drivers of all time, Earnhardt Sr. died in 2001 at the age of 49 in a last lap crash at the Daytona 500