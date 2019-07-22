Janis Lee Bowen began serving a six-year prison sentence for stealing money from her employer Monday, but not before an 11th-hour effort by her mother—and codefendant—to win her a reprieve.
Bowen, 60, pleaded guilty last month in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to three counts of embezzlement and three counts of forgery. The convictions stemmed from allegations that Bowen and her mother, 84-year-old Mary Catherine Parr of Stafford, stole nearly $900,000 from I.C.E. Heating and Cooling on Central Road in the city between 2013 and April of last year.
Both worked as accountants at the company. Bowen was in charge of accounts payable and Parr handled accounts receivable.
Parr’s case is still working its way through the court system, but last week she interjected herself into her daughter’s case. She wrote a letter to Judge Sarah Deneke asking her to either declare a mistrial in Bowen’s case or to reduce her sentence.
The letter claimed that Bowen was “coerced” into taking a plea agreement by her attorney, Mark Murphy. Parr said her daughter was told that prosecutors would bring more charges if she didn’t take the deal.
“This is a lot for a person to absorb, especially when they are fighting for their freedom and presented with this information minutes before entering the courtroom,” Parr wrote.
Parr also wrote that the amount of money she and her daughter are accused of stealing is well below the amount that was actually missing. She also accused one of the company’s owners of wrongdoing.
But Bowen never asked for a change in her deal, and the agreement was implemented as planned on Monday. Her deal worked out by Murphy and prosecutor Justin Witt allowed her to remain free until Monday to take care of some personal business.
Bowen was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison, with all but six years suspended. She was also ordered to make restitution of $886,324, though her deal requires that she pay only $100 a month once she gets out of prison.
Parr had a trial scheduled for last week, but that was postponed after she changed attorneys. She is scheduled to appear in court next week to name a new attorney.
Both women had theft histories prior to working for I.C.E. Heating and Cooling. Parr’s record is far more extensive and includes 20 theft-related felony convictions dating back to 1974.
Court records state that Parr used money stolen from the Fredericksburg company to repay some of the $135,000 she owed from a grand larceny conviction in Loudoun County in 2012.