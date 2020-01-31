Two people died Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle, head-on collision in Madison County.
Virginia State Police Trooper T. Yowell is investigating the crash that occurred at 2:05 p.m. on Jan. 30 on Route 231 (N. Blue Ridge Turnpike) at Route 651 (Aylor Road), according to a news release from VSP Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
A 2002 Dodge Durango was traveling south on Route 231 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, and collided head-on with a northbound 2011 Chevy Malibu.
The driver of the Dodge, Kenneth W. Edmondson, 56, of Kenbridge, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Edmondson was not wearing a seat-belt.
The driver of the Chevy, Rodney M. Coates, 50, of Banco, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Coates was not wearing a seat-belt.
The crash remains under investigation. A medical emergency is being considered as a factor in the crash.
Assisting at the scene were VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Fire and Rescue and VDOT.
