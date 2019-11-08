A Woodford man serving an 18-year prison sentence for robbing a Fredericksburg pharmacy has been identified as a suspect in an attempted robbery in Spotsylvania County a month earlier.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by Spotsylvania Detective L. Short, 42-year-old Dante Darnell Childs is being investigated for a Jan. 26 attempted robbery at the 7-Eleven at 4248 Plank Road in Spotsylvania.
The affidavit states that a man approached a clerk with his hands in his jacket pocket as if he had a gun. He stated that he was robbing the store and demanded money.
The affidavit does not state how the clerk responded, but the robber fled from the store empty-handed and discarded some clothes in a nearby dumpster.
Short wrote that the clothes were sent to the state lab and DNA was found that was linked to Childs. He had not been charged with the Spotsylvania offense as of Friday, court records show.
Childs robbed the CVS near Mary Washington Hospital in the city on Feb. 26. According to the evidence, Childs placed several bags of candy on the counter before threatening to shoot the clerk if she didn’t give him money.
He left the store with $208 before getting into a car with a woman who apparently was not aware of what Childs had done. The woman had been at the drive-through window picking up a prescription for a family member while the robbery was taking place.
Childs pleaded guilty in August and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement to 40 years, with 22 years suspended. He was still in the Rappahannock Regional Jail as of Friday.
The search warrant obtained this week by Short allows police to take DNA buccal swabs from Childs that will be sent to the lab to be compared to the sample recovered from the clothing.
