Fredericksburg Police Officer J. Carr inspects a wheel from a fatal car crash May 10 at the outfield fence of a softball field at James Monroe High School.

 Robert A. Martin

The condition of the driver in a fatal crash earlier this month near James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg has improved, police said.

Court records show that Danielle Nicole Paulson of Fairfax, who will turn 36 next week, was the driver of a 2016 BMW convertible that crashed near the high school. The passenger and owner of the car. Robert Thomas Lassinger, 60, of Fredericksburg, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, police said.

Paulson was in critical condition following the crash and was rushed to the intensive care unit at Mary Washington Hospital. Police Capt. Rick Pennock said Tuesday that Paulson has since been moved into the recovery area of the hospital.

According to police and court records, Paulson was driving south on Germania Street the afternoon of May 10 at a high rate of speed. An affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court by Sgt. H.S. Worley states that after crossing Fall Hill Avenue, the convertible crossed the center line and accelerated rapidly to the left, striking a curb.

The vehicle then went onto a grassy section, where it struck a sign and a tree. It then struck bushes and a junction box, ran up an embankment and rolled onto its side before striking another tree, Worley wrote.

The car then rolled over three to four more times before coming to rest on all four wheels. Lassinger was dead in the roadway when emergency workers arrived and the driver was unconscious.

The search warrant allowed police to recover evidence from the car that would assist in determining the car’s speed prior to the crash.

A bottle of wine, a broken bottle of wine and a receipt showing that the wine had recently been purchased were found in the trunk, according to the affidavit.

