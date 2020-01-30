A former area police dispatcher was feeding information to suspected criminals long before she was arrested in August and dismissed from the Fredericksburg Police Department, a police informant testified Thursday.
The informant, whose name is not being printed because of her ongoing cooperation with police, claimed that 40-year-old Karen Stephenson was telling her and others about ongoing drug investigations for a number of years, including when she worked as a dispatcher with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.
Stephenson was in Fredericksburg General District Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing. Judge John R. Stevens sent four charges to a city grand jury at the end of the hearing.
Stephenson is charged with possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute, conspiracy and two misdemeanor counts of obstruction of justice. She is free on bond.
According to testimony and affidavits for search warrants, the informant told Virginia State Police last summer that Stephenson was giving information to suspects about ongoing police drug investigations. The information included pictures and descriptions of undercover narcotics officers and their vehicles, along with police documents, records and the locations of drug operations.
On July 30 and 31, police set up a surveillance operation in Mayfield subdivision while Stephenson was on duty in the city police communications room. Police said after Stephenson was given information as part of her job, she then used her personal cellphone to send the information to the informant via text messages and phone calls.
The informant testified that she regularly purchased drugs, mostly Percocet and Roxicodone, for Stephenson and was often given some for herself. She said the two women had been friends for about a decade.
On Aug. 2, police said Stephenson left the police department and got money from an ATM before picking up the informant at her home. Stephenson was unaware that the informant was working with the police. The informant had been in jail on a probation violation charge a few weeks earlier and was released on bond after she agreed to “help get her,” the informant testified.
After being driven to another residence, the informant said she used Stephenson’s money to buy drugs. She was wearing a recorder, allowing police to listen in on their conversation.
Police stopped Stephenson after the informant was dropped off, and recovered medication that had just been purchased. They later searched Stephenson’s home in the 2200 block of Cowan Boulevard and recovered such things as a cellphone and documents that police say should not have been removed from the police station.
Defense attorney Ben Burchett criticized the informant for her “spotty” memory and argued that the evidence presented by prosecutor Kevin Gross did not support the distribution charge.
It was not clear Thursday how long Stephenson worked for the Stafford Sheriff’s Office or why her tenure there ended. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said she was not allowed to give out that information.
