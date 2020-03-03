A woman who last week was ordered to serve 16 years in prison for her role in a grisly body mutilation in Spotsylvania picked up an extra year Monday for a far less gruesome crime in Stafford.
Keelyn R. Codynah, 25, of Spotsylvania was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 10 years with all but one year suspended. She had previously been convicted in Stafford of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute.
According to police, the Stafford charge stemmed from a March 9, 2018, traffic stop following which a significant amount of cash and heroin were found on her.
Four months later, Codynah and four others were involved in a methamphetamine-related gathering at a home on Post Oak Road in Spotsylvania that resulted in the slaying and dismemberment of 19-year-old Megan Metzger of Pamplin.
Metzger was shot and killed by David W. Newton after he mistakenly thought that a card found in her purse identified her as a police informant. Newton was convicted of first-degree murder and ordered to serve 40 years in prison.
Codynah and 20-year-old Juan Benavidez III of King George were the cleanup crew in the ensuing effort to cover up the crime. They thoroughly cleaned up the murder scene, and cut off Metzger’s toes, fingers, head and tongue as part of an ill-conceived plan to hide her remains.
The remains were later recovered in Fairview Beach in King George. Both Codynah and Benavidez told police they were pressured by Newton and another defendant to participate in the cleanup.
