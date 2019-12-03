The teens accused of killing Troy Barnett outside a North Stafford convenience store July 3 were mad at him for not selling drugs to them, according to evidence presented at a bond hearing for one of the alleged killers Tuesday.
Rustam Fardin, 17, was in Stafford County Circuit Court seeking to be released on a $50,000 bond and related conditions. Judge Charles Sharp ultimately denied the request.
Fardin and Caine C. Davis, also 17, are facing first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the slaying of Barnett, 20, and the near-fatal shooting of Laura Guadalulpe Gomez–De La Cruz, who was with Barnett when the shooting erupted late that night.
Fardin and Davis have been charged as adults and have trials scheduled for next year. A 16-year-old is also charged, but he is a key prosecution witness and is still being treated as a juvenile.
In opposing Fardin’s request for bond, prosecutor Alexandra Vakos called Fardin the “driving force” behind the slaying and outlined numerous reasons his bond request should be denied.
Vakos said a Sheriff’s Office investigation shows that Fardin and Davis are tied to at least two robberies that took place prior to Barnett’s slaying. Barnett was the victim in one of the robberies.
After he was robbed, Vakos said, Barnett stopped selling drugs to the teens. This upset the suspects and led them to hatch a plan that involved a girl calling Barnett to set up a drug purchase, the prosecutor alleged.
The plan called for the girl to meet Barnett at a McDonald’s not far from the 5 Twelve store on Garrisonville Road, where Barnett was slain.
The girl was in Maryland when Barnett showed up at the McDonald’s. The suspects were in the area, but Barnett left the restaurant after not seeing the girl and went to the 5 Twelve.
According to Vakos, when Barnett came out of the store, Caine rushed him and fired shots into his face and his head and another shot that struck Gomez–De La Cruz in the head. She lost part of her skull and remains seriously injured, according to the evidence.
The 16-year-old suspect later told investigators that he and Fardin were in the car as Davis carried out the planned slaying. The boy, who is not named because he’s still in juvenile court, described how he and the others met up in Park Ridge and went to McDonald’s to look for Barnett.
Vakos said phone records support the younger defendant’s story. The boy also led police to the suspected murder weapon, which had been tossed into Abel Lake.
Defense attorney Peter Greenspun argued that Fardin’s “marginal” participation in the incident and lack of a prior criminal record made him a worthy candidate for bond. Greenspun said the judge could add conditions that would minimize any risk.
But Vakos argued that Fardin’s juvenile past was far from exemplary and included an incident at a county residence involving weapons and an expulsion from North Stafford High School for selling marijuana.
She added that after detectives left an interview room while questioning Fardin after his arrest, audio equipment picked up Fardin and his parents talking about him going to either Afghanistan or Dubai.
Judge Sharp eventually interrupted Vakos as she continued to present reasons to keep Fardin incarcerated and denied the bond request.
