Eastbound State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County was closed early Tuesday morning, due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

According to Sergeant Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police, a 2018 International tractor trailer was traveling east on State Route 3 when it ran off of the right side of the roadway at 12:05 a.m. near Brock Rd., struck a guardrail and overturned on the shoulder.

The driver of the truck, Jamal A. Stanton, 33, of Arvonia, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

The truck leaked diesel on the shoulder of the roadway, resulting in a full road closure for over eight hours. For the duration of the incident, motorists were detoured to Brock and Orange Plank Roads.

The accident site was cleared about 8:25 a.m.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

James Scott Baron: 540-374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments