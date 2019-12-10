Eastbound State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County was closed early Tuesday morning, due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
According to Sergeant Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police, a 2018 International tractor trailer was traveling east on State Route 3 when it ran off of the right side of the roadway at 12:05 a.m. near Brock Rd., struck a guardrail and overturned on the shoulder.
The driver of the truck, Jamal A. Stanton, 33, of Arvonia, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
The truck leaked diesel on the shoulder of the roadway, resulting in a full road closure for over eight hours. For the duration of the incident, motorists were detoured to Brock and Orange Plank Roads.
The accident site was cleared about 8:25 a.m.
No charges have been filed against the driver.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.