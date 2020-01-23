The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident early Thursday in which two townhouses were hit with gun shots.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Capt. Liz Scott said the gunfire erupted about 2:15 a.m. in the area of 5500 Brentwood Dr. off Salem Run Boulevard in Spotsylvania. Two homes were struck by at least one round each, but no one was injured.

Scott said several witnesses heard the shots, but no one reported seeing the shooter or shooters. Police recovered several shell casings in the parking area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822. Online tips can be made at p3tips.com or spotsyvaniacrimesolvers.org.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

