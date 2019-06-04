Eight local teens face multiple felony charges related to two reported recent robberies in the town of Culpeper, including one at gunpoint, according to the Culpeper Police Department.
One of the juvenile males was allegedly involved in both violent incidents, authorities say.
At 4:50 a.m. on March 9, officers responded to the Culpeper Quality Inn on Willis Lane for report of an armed robbery in the shared room of three adult men, an adult woman and a juvenile female, according to a news release late Thursday night from the Culpeper Police Department.
While the adults slept, the juvenile female allowed four offenders into the room, two adult men and two juvenile males, who reportedly held the woman at gun point while they robbed the two men staying in the hotel room.
A significant amount of cash was stolen. During the robbery, the woman attempted to contact 911, but was prevented from doing so by one of the suspects. No one was injured.
As a result of the investigation Jayden Brown, 18, of Culpeper was arrested and charged with felony abduction, two counts of felony robbery, and three counts of felony use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Brown is being held without bond at Culpeper Regional Jail.
A 17-year-old female and two 17-year-old males, all of Culpeper, were arrested and charged with felony abduction, two counts of felony robbery, and three counts of felony use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Both juvenile males were held without bond at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention center in Albemarle County. The juvenile female’s bond hearing is pending, according to police.
The Culpeper Police Department is still seeking Donovan Hedgepeth, 18, of Culpeper for related outstanding warrants.
The other alleged robbery was reported to police around 10 p.m. on May 18. Following an investigation, authorities executed a search warrant in the case on May 20 at a house in the the 500 block of South West Street in the town of Culpeper.
As a result of this investigation, Zachary Baughman, 19, of Culpeper was arrested and charged with felony robbery, felony credit card theft, misdemeanor assault by mob, and two counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Baughman is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail on these charges.
Jonte “Astro” Smith, 19, of Culpeper was arrested and charged with felony robbery, misdemeanor assault by mob, and misdemeanor battery by mob. Smith is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail on these charges.
Also arrested in this case were a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, each charged with felony robbery, felony credit card theft, and misdemeanor assault by mob. They are being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention on these charges, according to the Culpeper Police Department.
One of the juvenile males arrested was an active participant in both robberies. Information obtained during the investigation of the May 18 robbery led to the arrests in the March 9 robbery, police said.
“I would like to commend the officers and detectives for their hard work thoroughly investigating these cases,” said Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins. “This is an example of our patrol officers, Criminal Investigation Division, and Street Crimes Units working together to make our community a safer place.”
These are active and on-going investigations. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Criminal Investigations Division Detective Austin McNabb at 540/829-5503 or Detective Curtis Pittman at 540/829-5508. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300. Tips can also be submitted at tips@culpeperva.gov.