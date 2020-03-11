A 92-year-old Spotsylvania County man was killed Wednesday afternoon when an out-of-control vehicle ran over him while he was working in his front yard, authorities said.
Stephen Chadwick was in his yard in the 6100 block of River Road near the intersection of River Downs Drive when a 2005 Cadillac Escalade entered the driveway through a metal gate between two brick pillars, Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said.
Chadwick’s wife called 911 after seeing the car on top of her husband, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Scott said the vehicle was driven by a 19-year-old Spotsylvania woman. The woman was heading east on River Road when she apparently ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and came across River Road into the driveway, Scott said.
No charges had been filed as of Wednesday, but Scott said the investigation is continuing.
River Road was closed for a couple of hours as the incident was investigated. It reopened about 5:30 p.m.
