A former employee in a Fredericksburg doctor's office has been accused of stealing close to $100,000 from the practice.
Jessica Dawn Leach, 38, of Locust Grove, also known as Jessica D. Smith-Buhmann, is charged with 24 counts of felony embezzlement. She was directly indicted by a Fredericksburg grand jury late last month and arrested last week, court records show.
According to court records and Commonwealth's Attorney LaBravia Jenkins, the charges against Leach stem from her employment at the office of Dr. Patricia Murray-Zarzour, a gynecology specialist in Fredericksburg.
The 24 indictments include one for each month from January 2017 through December 2018. Jenkins said the amount of money embezzled could exceed $100,000.
Court records do not state and Jenkins would not say how police learned of the alleged thefts or how they were carried out.
Leach is free on bond. She has a court appearance scheduled for July 3 in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to name an attorney. A trial date would be set later.