The former president of a Spotsylvania volunteer firefighters group has been accused of stealing county funds for her own personal use, police said.
Brianna Suzanne Claxton, 41, of Spotsyvania was arrested Thursday morning and charged with 10 felony counts of embezzlement, Sheriff's Capt. C.A. Carey said. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Claxton was the president of the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary until her resignation in August, court records show.
Carey said an internal fire department investigation showed that Claxton had been misappropriating funds for her own use. Carey said she used money from the volunteer account to pay personal bills, pay for gas and to obtain cash.
Carey said he was not sure how much money was allegedly taken, but an affidavit for a search warrant filed by Detective William Lee indicates that at least $9,187 was pilfered between 2016 and this year.
Lee wrote that Fire Chief Brad Williams met with him on Aug. 27 to report the suspected embezzlement. Claxton had submitted her resignation letter about two weeks earlier.
The affidavit states that more than 700 gallons of gasoline had been charged to the auxiliary department's assigned car so far this year, but it is not clear in the affidavit if that includes legitimate purchases.
Court records also state that it "appears that at least one other person was using the car to obtain fuel," but no one else had been named or charged as of Thursday.
Carey said that a special prosecutor will be assigned to handle the case against Claxton.
