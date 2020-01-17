A robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money after stealing from a gas station in Spotsylvania County early Friday, police said.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Capt. Liz Scott said the man entered the Exxon station at 5409 Jefferson Davis Highway about 2:15 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk. No weapon was displayed.
The clerk complied with the demand and handed over the money. The man then got into a silver or gray four-door Hyundai sedan with damage to the passenger's side.
He was last seen driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 1.
The robber is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall weighing about 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a blue or black flannel shirt, jeans and tan boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 1/800-928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Online tips can be made at p3tips.com or spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org.
