A former police officer facing an 81-year prison term for trying to hire a hitman from the Rappahannock Regional Jail isn't going away quietly.
Cassie C. Crisano, 39, has filed a slew of motions of late, including requests for a new trial on the charges for which she has already been convicted and for the return of more than $7,000 seized from her during the hitman investigation.
A Stafford County Circuit Court jury found Crisano guilty in August of three counts of attempted capital murder and three counts of soliciting capital murder. Crisano was convicted of trying to arrange hits on three people, including Stafford Detective Joseph Massine.
The jury recommended that the former Prince George's County, Md., police officer serve 81 years. Crisano, who has two other trials still pending in Stafford, is scheduled to be formally sentenced on the hitman-related convictions Dec. 13.
Testimony regarding two of Crisano's motions took place Monday in circuit court. Crisano tried to get Judge Victoria Willis to transfer her to another jail, preferably in Fairfax, and to allow her to represent herself at her upcoming sentencing.
Willis took the requests "under advisement" and has not yet made a ruling.
Crisano claims that she's been repeatedly threatened in the jail by staff and other inmates and does not feel safe there. She said she has been in solitary confinement for the better part of a year and has been denied such things as medical care, showers, commissary and mail.
Civil suits involving the jail are among the numerous ones Crisano has filed since her incarceration.
The motion for a new trial states that restrictions on her mail and phone calls hindered her efforts to prepare for the trial in which she was convicted.
Crisano has two trials scheduled for February, including one involving an accusation that she hatched a plan to burn down Stafford's Public Safety building, which houses the Sheriff's Office and related records.
