The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about an old scam that resurfaced recently to trick a county resident out of money.
Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy Alexius Layug went to Grafton Village on Thursday afternoon in response to a fraud complaint.
The victim reported that he received a phone call from someone claiming to be his granddaughter. The caller ID was listed as “private,” and the caller said she was in jail for her involvement in a traffic accident.
The caller then passed the phone to a second person, who claimed to be her lawyer. The phony lawyer claimed he had made a deal with a judge to release his granddaughter if he could provide a cash payment.
As the grandparent began getting the undisclosed amount of money together, he got more calls from the “lawyer” updating him on the status of the phony arrest.
Once the victim had the money ready, Kimmitz said, he was told that a courier would pick it up from his residence. About 30 minutes later, a black SUV pulled up to the victim’s home and the driver was given the cash.
Kimmitz said residents are reminded to resist the urge to act immediately if receiving such a call and to ask the caller questions a stranger would not be able to answer.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540/658-4400.
