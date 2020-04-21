A Fauquier County man whose teenage son is accused of killing his wife and 6-year-old son at their home in February was found dead Monday in the same house, authorities said.
Joshua Norwood, 37, was found in his Midland home Monday afternoon by deputies conducting a welfare check at the request of concerned family members, according to a Sheriff's Office release. He suffered upper body trauma, police said; no foul play is suspected.
Norwood is the father of 17-year-old Levi H. Norwood, who is in custody after being charged two counts of murder following an incident at the home just north of the Stafford County line on Feb. 14. Jennifer Norwood, 34, and their son, Wyatt, were found dead in the house by Joshua Norwood when he returned home that evening.
After discovering his dead wife and son, the elder Norwood was wounded by shots that police allege were fired by his teenage son. The father retreated to cover and called 911; he was later treated at a hospital.
Authorities conducted an extensive search for Levi Norwood that night before realizing the he was no longer in the area. He was apprehended the next day in North Carolina after traveling there in a stolen car and has been in custody ever since.
Police said a relative was in contact with Joshua Norwood Monday and became extremely concerned about him. Deputies were then asked to go check on him.
Police would not say elaborate on the cause and manner of death pending an autopsy at the state medical examiner's office.
