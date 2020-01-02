A North Carolina man was beaten up last week by the father of two small children he was accused of molesting while visiting a home in Spotsylvania County over the holidays, authorities said.
Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said deputies had to rescue the suspect from further injury after responding to a 911 call. Scott said the father had already obtained a weapon and that deputies may have saved the suspect's life.
Mark Anthony Stanley, 60, of Burlington, N.C., is charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and assault. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to Scott, Stanley came to Spotsylvania to visit relatives. On Dec. 29, Scott said, the father of the children, ages 2 and 3, woke up at 6:30 a.m. and went to check on them.
He walked into the room and told authorities he caught Stanley molesting the children. "It was an absolutely horrible incident," Scott said.
The county's emergency dispatch center received a 911 call during the commotion, but heard only loud screaming in the background. It was not clear who in the house made the call.
When deputies responded, they found a beaten Stanley and an irate father. Stanley was later charged and Scott the investigation is continuing.
The father was not charged, Scott said.
Sounds like Mr. Stanley got what he deserved for Christmas!!!
