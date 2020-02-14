The proprietor of a dog kennel on Beverly’s Mill Road has been charged with four additional felonies for animal cruelty, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The Animal Control Unit executed a search warrant at the kennel on Jan. 28, seizing more than 70 dogs and other animals in various stages of neglect. At least one dead dog was removed from the property.
Property owner Irina Barrett, 41, of Broad Run was charged with felony cruelty to animals resulting in death and misdemeanor neglect of companion animals.
On Feb. 12, the four additional charges were placed against Barrett, based upon the medical condition of four particular dogs.
When seized, the dogs are alleged to have been in dire need of veterinary care. It is further alleged this lack of care has caused severe and undue suffering, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies took Barrett into custody at her Broad Run residence. She is being held on a $4,000 secured bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. Barrett is due to appear March 25 in Fauquier General District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.