Fauquier County Animal Control seized more than 70 dogs in various stages of reported neglect Tuesday from a suspected puppy mill near Broad Run, northeast of Warrenton.
Dead dogs and other animals were also removed from the property, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Deputies executed a search warrant Jan. 28 at a residence in the 6200 block of Beverly’s Mill Road, the site of an animal-cruelty investigation launched earlier this month.
Animal control officials in Baltimore County, Md., contacted Fauquier County Animal Control Animal Control about a deceased dog reported to be owned by Irina Barrett, 41, of Broad Run.
This dog allegedly showed signs of prolonged neglect and was reportedly left unclaimed at a veterinary clinic in Maryland, the release states. The deceased dog was transferred to the Fauquier Health Department Agriculture Laboratory for necropsy.
Preliminary results determined the dog did not receive adequate care and endured extreme suffering. A warrant was obtained and Barrett’s property was searched earlier this week.
Following the search, more than 70 dogs, mostly Doberman pinschers and French bull dogs, were seized from the location as well as more than 50 poultry and other companion animals.
The dogs were found to be kept in inadequate conditions and suffering from neglect, without access to food and water, the release states.
The dogs were taken to a local center for care and shelter. In addition, several deceased animals, both dogs and poultry, were located on the property.
Barrett has been charged with felony cruelty to animals resulting in death and misdemeanor neglect of companion animals. She was being held on a $2,500 secured bond.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County commonwealth’s attorney, Fauquier County SPCA and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office Animal Law Unit helped with the investigation.
