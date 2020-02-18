A 17-year-old Fauquier male has been charged in the double murder on Valentine’s Day of his 34-year-old mother and 6-year-brother.
Levianthan “Levi” Henry Norwood, of Midland, was apprehended on Feb. 15 in Durham, North Carolina, after a Target employee called in a shoplifter to police.
The teen is charged in the shooting death of his mother, Jennifer Norwood, and brother, Wyatt Norwood, in their home in the 12,800 block of Elk Run Road in Midland, about 12 miles west of Remington.
Deputies were called to the residence at 6 p.m. on Friday by a man who reported that his son had shot him, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller also said that when he walked into the home, he found his wife and young son shot to death. The caller’s 17-year-old son, identified as Levi Norwood, is accused of firing several gunshots at his father, who retreated to safe cover, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrived to find Joshua Norwood, 37, suffering from gunshot injuries. He was taken to a local ER for treatment and is expected to survive. At the scene, authorities established a perimeter around the home and blocked roads.
Authorities initially believed Levi Norwood was still inside the house with possible access to numerous guns, the sheriff’s office said. Attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful and around 10:15 p.m. Friday officers forced their way into the home and did not find the teen inside.
An overnight search Friday into Saturday spanned surrounding woods, fields, barns and other outbuildings as well a door-to-door canvas of area homes. Residents were asked to shelter in place during the extensive search.
With assistance from bloodhounds and a Fairfax County Police helicopter, search crews tracked about 10 miles from the Norwood home through rural terrain to an area along Route 28 and the site where a Toyota Camry was reported stolen, according to Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier, speaking at a televised news conference.
Levi Norwood, his hair dyed purple, is suspected of using the 2007 stolen vehicle to drive more than 230 miles to Durham, N.C. Authorities said he was taken into custody there around 4 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a call that someone had attempted to steal hair dye and clothes from a Target store.
Mosier said Norwood was unarmed at the time. The vehicle he was driving was found near the Target.
The car was sealed and will be transported back to Fauquier for evidence processing within a couple of days, the sheriff said.
Until Friday, there were no 911 calls made from the Norwood residence, according to Mosier. He said a 911 hangup was reported from the home in 2018, prior to the Norwoods living there.
Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Hook said he did not know yet if he would seek to try the 17-year-old as an adult.
“That’s something we will have to decide once we have him back in Virginia,” the prosecutor said.
Levi Norwood will be held in custody in Durham pending a court appearance Tuesday for potential appointment of a defense attorney, Hook said. The suspect will then be extradited to Virginia.
Six-year-old Wyatt Norwood was a student at Mary Walter Elementary School in Bealeton, while Levi Norwood was a junior at Liberty High School in Bealeton. According to Fauquier County Public School Superintendent David Jeck, grief teams will be available at both schools
Fauquier Associate Superintendent Frank Finn said school counseling staff would be available to meet with parents. He declined to answer if the school system had experienced any disciplinary issues with Levi Norwood, citing student privacy.
Sheriff Mosier expressed gratitude to surrounding agencies helping with the investigation. They include Virginia State Police, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfax County PD, FBI and the canteen unit from The Bridge Community Church.
Mosier also thanked the residents affected by this crime and search for their cooperation and patience and for their assistance with information and offers of food and water to the law enforcement officers who were at the scene investigating.
The sheriff also asked anyone with information about the case to contact his office at 540/347-3300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.