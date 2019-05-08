A fire that started at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday heavily damaged a Bowling Green scrap yard business that was in the process of renovating.
The blaze was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene at Ace Auto and Trucking Parts at 17344 Richmond Turnpike, according to Caroline County Fire Chief Jason Loftus.
It took 30 minutes for the crews from Caroline County Fire and Rescue to contain the blaze, which started in the steel Quonset hut. Workers at the business called 911.
No injuries were reported. Loftus said there were no hazardous materials enhancing the fire, although environmental officials were on scene to contain the runoff from the foam firefighters used to extinguish the fire.
The property was recently sold. The new owner had planned to reopen as an auto salvage business.
Nearby Bowling Green Elementary School held students and faculty inside the building during the fire, which produced a heavy black smoke that was visible for miles.
The fire is still under investigation. The owner of the business declined to comment.