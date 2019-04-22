Five men were arrested early Sunday following an incident in Spotsylvania County during which two men suffered broken bones and other injuries during an attack that included metal pipes and sticks, authorities said.
Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said all five suspects were charged with felony assault by mob following an incident that took police nearly six hours to bring under control. Two of the suspects were also charged with misdemeanor offenses. All five were still in the Rappahannock Regional Jail as of Monday afternoon.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident began about 10 p.m. Saturday at a gathering at a home in the 6700 block of Block House Road in the Partlow area. One of the victims, who rents a room at the home, had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend, authorities said.
Scott said one of the suspects expressed his displeasure at the way the victim had spoken to the woman and the two began fighting. After several others joined in against the victim, the man was able to break free and run to the nearby home of a friend.
As the man was running away, he heard one of the suspects threaten to harm his dogs. He later talked his friend into going back to the house with him to retrieve his dogs, Scott said.
The man and his friend were nearing the house when they were jumped by the five suspects and severely beaten, Scott said. They were taken to Mary Washington Hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Meanwhile, Scott said, the suspects and the numerous other people who were in the house refused for hours to come outside. Scott said it was about 4 a.m. Sunday before the deputies who responded to the area were able to control the scene and take the suspects into custody.
Arrested were Peter S. Hanvichid, 38, Constant Disse III, 37, and Eduardo Sanchez, 37, all of Spotsylvania; and Christopher A. Tidwell II, 36, and Vernon J. Harris, 40, both of Woodbridge.
All five were arraigned Monday in Spotsylvania General District Court, where preliminary hearings were scheduled for July 17.