The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office has announced that five men from Philadelphia have been charged with first-degree murder stemming from a 2019 triple homicide in Spotsylvania.
James Christopher Myers, 30, Durward Anthony Allen, 27, Jamal Kelvin Bailey, 30, Hugh Cameron Green, 30, and Montel Jaleek Wilson, 26, have been charged in the deaths of Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and Ozuna’s son, 14-year-old Kyrrus Ozuna, the Sheriff's Office said in a release Thursday. The release did not include any information about a suspected motive for the slayings.
All of the suspects are currently in custody in various locations in Pennsylvania, the Sheriff's Office said. All the subjects with the exception of Hugh Green were already incarcerated for unrelated charges, according to the release.
Coleman, Ozuna and her son were all found dead inside the home at 8312 Arlene Acres Drive on May 29. All three had their necks cut, according to a medical examiner, and court records indicated that police believe the slayings were premeditated.
The deaths were discovered that morning by the father of the teenager, who went to the home after being unable to contact his son. A toddler and an infant, the children of Coleman and Ozuna, were found unharmed but dehydrated in the home.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
