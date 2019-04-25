A flat tire indirectly led to criminal charges against the parents of a four-year-old child Wednesday evening in Stafford County, police said.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Sgt. Nick Zotos was on patrol at 6:14 p.m. when he saw a vehicle on the side of the road in the area of White Oak Road and Northside Drive in southern Stafford. Two men were changing a flat tire and a woman was standing near the passenger-side door with the child.
Zotos stopped and, while speaking with the driver of the car—the child's father—he saw the child repeatedly trying to run into the middle of the road. When he approached the mother to ask her to keep a better eye on the child, she suddenly leaned over and collapsed.
The deputy caught her and helped lower her to a seated position on the ground. Vicinanzo said she began mumbling and became unresponsive.
After asking the other man to leave the scene with the child, Zotos gave the woman Narcan, a medication designed to reverse the effects of opiates. The woman recovered and was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.
The vehicle was searched and a syringe and a clear baggie with white powdery residue was recovered.
Sky Trend, 30, of Fredericksburg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect. She was released on an unsecured bond.
Meanwhile, another deputy noticed a strong odor of alcohol from the child's father, 33-year-old Preston Rance of Bumpass. He was charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Rance was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail and released after he was sober, police said.