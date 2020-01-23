It’s a question many parents and school principals face: When does suspending a kid simply mean more time to hang around with bad actors, or spark the sullen anger or sense of being a loser that leads to more trouble?
Plenty of probation officers have wondered, too -- and that experience, buoyed by recent studies, has led the Virginia Department of Corrections to try a new approach with low-risk offenders.
It means some 11,500 Virginians on probation check in by phone, rather than make a trip down to the local probation office, says Dale Jacobson, the DOC official who runs the program.
When they do, they answer a pre-recorded set of questions -- basically the same questions a probation officer asks during an office visit: whether they’ve moved, are working, have gotten into trouble with the law, have done any drugs.
The call also serves this key function: It tells probation officers the offenders are where they’re supposed to be, since calls come in either on landlines from their homes or workplaces or from a cellphone with a special tracking app installed.
Mobile phones, too, can be pinged for location any time one of the officers on Jacobson’s team wants to check.
Though it’s rare for an offender on the call-in program to be charged with a new crime, when that has happened, Jacobson’s team’s ability to ping their phones’ locations has helped police find them.
The big difference from an office visit, Jacobson said, is that probation officers don’t get a chance to do what many find to be the most important part of their jobs -- having the kind of conversation that starts with an offender asking for help with some issue.
“But a lot of people don’t need that or want that,” he said. “They want to work it out for themselves.”
In a way, that question -- an offender’s attitude -- may be the most important asked during DOC’s assessment of an offender who’s about to start probation. The questionnaire and records check is meant to determine whether someone poses a high, low or moderate risk of committing another crime.
An offender’s past record, family situation, associates, work and substance abuse all go into this process. So does attitude.
They seem to be pretty good indicators, Jacobson says.
While it’s early days for evaluating the three-year-old effort’s impact on recidivism, he says the vast majority of participants seem to be complying with the requirements: a monthly call in and staying out of trouble.
Probation officers are routinely notified if police or sheriff’s deputies arrest an offender they supervise, and Jacobson said that happens only two or three times a week for people on the phone-in program, a tiny percentage of those the team monitors.
DOC director Harold Clarke said the program is an important part of the department’s research-based efforts to keep the public safe and to help those offenders who are willing to try.
“Research shows us that over-supervising low-level offenders results in more violations and higher recidivism," he said in a statement. "Reentry for low-risk offenders has proven to be more successful with the use of voice verification biometrics, and that translates to safer communities.”
