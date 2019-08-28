A former high school track coach who was recently convicted of six felony charges in Stafford County for trying to lure male students into prostitution has been charged in Spotsylvania County as well.
Delvin Ladon Jackson, 38, of Stafford, is charged in Spotsylvania with taking indecent liberties with a child. The charge stems from an alleged incident back in April 2010 involving a 16-year-old boy at a Spotsylvania residence, police records show.
The alleged victim, now an adult, came forward after reports of Jackson’s troubles in Stafford came to light. Jackson’s actions had no connection to the Spotsylvania school system, authorities said.
Jackson was scheduled for a hearing Wednesday in Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. That hearing was postponed, and a preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Sept. 25.
Jackson was a track coach and security guard at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford when he was arrested in February. Investigators alleged that he propositioned at least three boys who were students at the school in 2017 and 2018. All three knew Jackson in connection with his coaching duties.
He repeatedly told boys they could make a lot of money by performing sex acts with men and he offered one boy $2,000 to do so, court records show. The boy declined the offer and there is no evidence that Jackson ever touched any of the boys in Stafford.
The specific act alleged in Spotsylvania is not clear.
Jackson was convicted of three counts of soliciting prostitution and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child Aug. 8 in Stafford Circuit Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced on those convictions Oct. 24.