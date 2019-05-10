The former Colonial Forge High School track coach who was arrested in February for making indecent propositions to a student has picked up new charges involving two more students, court records show.
Delvin Ladon Jackson, 37, of Stafford County was indicted this month on nine felony charges, including five counts of soliciting prostitution and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
All three victims are boys who were students at the school at the time of the alleged offenses. They all knew Jackson in connection with his coaching duties at the school, where he also served as a security guard, authorities said.
Jackson had already been charged with six offenses involving the initial victim. The charges stem from offenses that occurred in 2017 and 2018.
Court records allege that Jackson, who is married, purchased expensive gifts for the boy and repeatedly told him he could make money by performing sex acts with men, something Jackson supposedly claimed to have done when he was younger.
Jackson once offered the boy $2,000 to have sex with men, court records state. The boy declined Jackson’s advances.
Prosecutor George Elsasser previously stated that there were other victims and more charges coming, and he directly indicted Jackson on the new charges this month. Elsasser said there are other complaints from students that have not resulted in charges for various reasons.
Jackson is being held without bond in the Northern Neck Regional Jail. He was moved from the Rappahannock Regional Jail because he used to work there.