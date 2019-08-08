A former track coach at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County was convicted of six felony offenses Thursday stemming from attempts to lure students into prostitution.
Delvin Ladon Jackson, 38, was found guilty in Stafford Circuit Court of three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and three counts of soliciting prostitution. He will be sentenced Oct. 24.
Jackson entered Alford pleas to the charges, meaning he doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges the evidence is sufficient for convictions. Alford pleas carry the same consequences as guilty pleas.
In exchange for the pleas, prosecutor Ed Lustig dropped three other charges.
Jackson was working at the high school as a coach and a security guard when he was arrested in February. Since then, authorities have determined that he improperly propositioned at least three boys who were students at the school in 2017 and 2018. All three knew Jackson in connection with his coaching duties.
The evidence showed that Jackson repeatedly told teenage boys they could make a lot of money by performing sex acts with men. He offered one boy $2,000 to have sex with men, court records show; the boy declined the offer.
There is no evidence that Jackson ever touched any of the boys, Lustig said.
The allegations came to light after one of the boys told his girlfriend about Jackson's overtures, authorities said. The girl told her father, who passed the information on to a parent of the victim. The Sheriff's Office was then contacted.
Jackson was moved from the Rappahannock Regional Jail because he used to work there. He is currently being held in the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw.
Jackson is married, but his wife has filed for divorce in light of his criminal offenses, court records in Stafford show.
Attorney Terence Patton is representing Jackson in his criminal cases.