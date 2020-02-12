A former high school track coach in Stafford County was ordered Wednesday to serve four years in prison for trying to lure male students into prostitution.
Delvin Ladon Jackson, 38, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 22 and a half years, with all but four years suspended. He was previously convicted of three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and three counts of soliciting prostitution.
Jackson was a coach and security guard at Colonial Forge High School when he was arrested in February of last year. Four current or former students have come forward with allegations that he repeatedly told boys that they could make a lot of money by performing sex acts with older men.
He offered one boy $2,000 to do so, according to testimony, but the boy declined the offer. There is no evidence Jackson ever touched one of the boys, but prosecutor Ed Lustig said he did show pornography to the juveniles.
Court records also show that on an out-of-town trip with the track team, a boy who was sharing a room with Jackson came out of the bathroom to find him masturbating. According to the court records, Jackson asked the boy to join him, but the boy went back into the bathroom instead.
Lustig asked Judge Victoria Willis to give Jackson an active prison sentence of 10 years, well above the maximum six and a half years called for in the recommended state sentencing guidelines.
Lustig said Jackson was clearly “grooming” his victims and used his coaching position as a “gold mine for a predator. It’s an incredible betrayal of trust.”
Defense attorney Terence Patton asked for a sentence below the guidelines. He said that although Jackson admittedly said inappropriate things, he never touched any of the victims and had no prior felony record.
Willis decided to stay within the guidelines, though she said she was “horrified” by Jackson’s conduct and said calling his statements “inappropriate” was an understatement.
In a statement made just before his sentence was pronounced, a tearful Jackson said he’d been sexually molested as a child and called his actions “basically a joke that went bad.”
Jackson, who was married at the time of his arrest, insisted that he was not grooming anyone and had no intention of having sex with any of the victims.
Jackson is also charged in Spotsylvania County with taking indecent liberties with a child. That charge stems from an April 2010 incident involving a 16-year-old boy and had no connection to the Spotsylvania school system, authorities said.
The alleged victim, now an adult, came forward after learning about Jackson’s legal troubles in Stafford.
